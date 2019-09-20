Jinger Duggar finally discusses wearing pants, but what does Michelle Duggar think?

Michelle and Jinger talk about her wearing pants. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar has garnered plenty of attention for her life choices following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. From wearing pants to walking red carpets, a lot has changed for the Duggar daughter over the last three years.

Back in July, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved from Texas to California. Counting On crews filmed the moved and some of their first outings while there. The trailer for the new season dropped yesterday, and some of the controversy surrounding Jinger and the recent headlines will be addressed.

In one of the scenes, the producers ask Jinger Duggar about wearing pants. She hasn’t spoken out about her fashion choices and she continues to make headlines.

At one point, it is asked if there is a rift between Jinger and Michelle Duggar over the Duggar daughter wearing pants. In a confessional featuring the mother and daughter duo, Jinger is seen crying and dabbing her eyes. It appears that was edited to look like there is a divide between them over her apparel.

Counting On viewers are wondering if Michelle Duggar will weigh in on what has been going on with Jinger given the confessional the two appear to be filming in the trailer. It is also possible that the mother and daughter duo will be discussing Grandma Mary Duggar as they will be sharing her wake and funeral on the new season as well.

Could Jinger Duggar and her wardrobe choices be affecting her relationship with Michelle Duggar? Viewers will be able to catch the reveal on the new season as it approaches in just a little under a month. Until then, Jinger Duggar will continue to live her life in California as she is morphing into somewhat of a hipster and foodie.

Counting On returns to TLC on Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c.