Jinger Duggar goes hipster and fans are here for it

Jinger Duggar has steadily been making headlines since she married Jeremy Vuolo nearly three years ago. The two share a unique union, more outside of the norm expected from a Duggar child. While they both still hold their values close, stepping outside of the box has been something that is a part of who they are.

Since the move to California, Jinger Duggar has changed some key things in her life. She has adapted to dressing in more mainstream attire, upgraded her diet, and even shared some photos of what she has been up to on her West Coast adventures.

Many of those adventures involve a coffee shop, each time a different one. When Jana Duggar was in town visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, both sisters posted photos of their drinks while at the coffee shop. In fact, it is one of the things that connect the visit for eagle-eyed fans.

It would seem that Jinger Duggar is on her way to becoming a hipster. She has the look down, with skinny jeans and a shirt being the outfit she was photographed in while at Trader Joe’s with Felicity. Her love for coffee also helps as sometimes coffee shops are the perfect place to spot hipsters.

There has been a lot to talk about with the changes Jinger Duggar has made. Several firsts have happened for her while in California and the upgraded version of herself has gotten the seal of approval from fans.

Sign up now for your Duggar news alerts!

California has been good to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The couple even walked the red carpet for their first event and she stunned with her fashion choice. Jinger never leaves viewers wanting more and when she returns to television this fall, her transition from Laredo to Los Angeles should be included in the storyline.