Jinger Duggar style upgrade turns heads during trip to Trader Joe’s

Jinger Duggar is making headlines once again. This time, it is because she was captured out shopping with her daughter and her style is on point.

There has been a lot of talk about Jinger Duggar and how she has embraced normal things that women her age are into. From dying her hair blonde to wearing jeans, Jinger is one of the most modern of the Duggar women and wives.

The most recent buzz was created after Jinger Duggar was seen leaving Trader Joe’s with her daughter Felicity while wearing a super trendy outfit. She was even in pants, something that caused quite a stir after she stepped out in them following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo.

Now that Jinger Duggar is living in Los Angeles, fans think she may even rebel more. After marrying Jeremy Vuolo, things changed. Jinger moved to Laredo, Texas almost immediately and now, she is in California.

At this point, Jinger is living her best life. She is doing normal things and shopping at normal stores. Following her has shocked some fans. Jinger has always been a little more rebellious than some, but no one thought she would be the first to run out of Arkansas and never look back.

She is still close to her family, but it seems that her focus is on being Jeremy’s wife and no longer being a caretaker for her slew of younger siblings. Becoming Jinger Vuolo was freeing for her, and now she is letting herself shine.