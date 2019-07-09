Jinger Duggar is living her best life in Los Angeles with Jeremy and Felicity

Jinger Duggar is adjusting to life in California. It has been a few weeks since the move from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles, and so far, things seem to be going well for the once-sheltered Duggar daughter.

Over the course of the last few years, Jinger Duggar has been dubbed a rebel. She had gone against the grain in a lot of ways. Marrying Jeremy Vuolo was a bit controversial given that he was way more worldly than any of the other spouses.

He attended parties and did other unGodly things, prompting shock among fans.

Immediately following her wedding, Jinger moved away from Arkansas and the only life she has ever known. Jeremy Vuolo is back into religion again and has worked hard to be the man he thinks God wants him to be.

In fact, that was the reason the family moved to Los Angeles. Jeremy is working to become a pastor, taking classes and preaching as well.

A lot of changes have happened, but the most talked-about ones have been regarding Jinger Duggar’s appearance. From wearing jeans to dyeing her hair blonde, the reality star has been making headlines for years.

She isn’t afraid to rock the boat when it comes to the choices she makes regarding her hair or wardrobe.

It seems that many critics enjoy seeing Jinger Duggar live so freely and go against the strict rules that she had to abide by for years.

While she didn’t run away, she was able to be who she wanted to be once she married Jeremy Vuolo. Now, she is living her best life in Los Angeles and it shows!