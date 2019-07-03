Jinger Duggar joins Cameo: Are the Vuolos strapped for cash?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently packed up and moved to Los Angeles. This move was announced back in the spring and happened because of his job.

There was some concern that Jinger and Jeremy would be leaving Counting On due to their move, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. In fact, the move to California was filmed for the TLC reality show.

Speculation about money issues for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo has been rife. Los Angeles is more expensive than Arkansas or even Texas. There are only three of them, but given the most recent “business move” made by Jinger, things may not be all sunshine and roses.

Fans of Jinger Duggar will be delighted to know that she joined the personalized shoutout site Cameo. This is a place where celebrities, reality stars, sports stars, and other people offer various shoutouts for fans and their friends in exchange for money. The prices all vary depending on the talent and Jinger set her price at $60.

This is definitely a huge step from the norm for any member of the Duggar family. They are not huge fans of media at all, but social media is even worse. Now, Jinger Duggar is selling personalized messages for money. Is this her biggest “rebel” move yet?

Will any of the other Duggar siblings join Jinger on Cameo? It is unlikely, but given the amount of money offered for something quick, it could be a possibility.