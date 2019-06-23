Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo move to Los Angeles: Will they remain on Counting On?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are headed toward another adventure. Earlier this year they announced they would leave Texas and move to Los Angeles.

The next chapter of their lives will be documented for Counting On.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are moving because of a calling they believe they had. It was something that wasn’t shocking to viewers as the Vuolo’s seem to more modern than some of the other married Duggar couples.

Jeremy Vuolo is working on building his portfolio. This move to Los Angeles was the next stepping stone in his journey, and Jinger Duggar was happy to follow her husband where he was called.

Will their family expand while living out on the west coast?

A lot has happened in the last couple of weeks for Jinger Duggar and her family, and this move is just another life event to document in her journey.

The death of Grandma Mary Duggar is very fresh for all of the family members, and it was also filmed for the show.

Despite Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo living so far away from the rest of the family in Arkansas, viewers are hoping they will return home for the holidays and other significant events.

Right now, there are still four more Duggar grandbabies due in November. After that, more weddings may be on the horizon as some of the Duggar boys are adults now.

Counting On is set to return later this year.