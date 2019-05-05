Duggar pregnancies: How many will be announced in 2019?

The Duggar family is growing rapidly as the children marry off and begin their own families. Just this year, four of the Duggar women have announced they will be welcoming new babies in 2019.

Speculation has been running rampant about which Duggar girls would announce a pregnancy this year and Joy-Anna was at the top of the list.

Alongside her, Jessa, Anna, and Kendra have all revealed they are expecting. In just a few weeks, Jessa Duggar will be a mom of three!

More Duggar pregnancy announcements on the way?

When Anna Duggar shared a photo just a few days ago, she hinted there may be more announcements on the way.

After Lauren Swanson revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2018, Counting On viewers have been hoping she would once again be blessed with a baby.

There have also been some rumblings about John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett welcoming a little one in the near future.

The couple recently celebrated their six-month anniversary of being married, so announcing a pregnancy wouldn’t be shocking in the least.

When are the Duggar grandbabies due?

Right now, Jessa Duggar is due first. In fact, she is due at the beginning of June which means she could deliver any time in the next few weeks.

Kendra Caldwell is due next with a summer baby. She waited quite some time before announcing this time around. Both Anna Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar have babies due this fall.

Amy Duggar also announced she is expecting her first child with husband, Dillon King. She isn’t a Duggar child but she spent a lot of time with the family and many viewers still consider her part of their family as well.

Counting On is expected to return sometime this summer.