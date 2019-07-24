Jinger Duggar goes Hollywood with all-white pantsuit and navy blazer

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo appear to be having a lot of fun while in Los Angeles. They just celebrated their daughter’s first birthday and have explored their surroundings since arriving in California a few weeks ago.

While living her best life, Jinger Duggar has been making headlines for her style. She was recently spotted outside of Trader Joe’s looking super fashionable. Jinger’s wardrobe has been a huge talking point among followers and critics, especially after marrying Jeremy Vuolo.

Being dubbed the rebel Duggar hasn’t done much to deter Jinger from her individuality. She has been sporting pants and leggings since her move to Texas. Seeing Jeremy Vuolo support his wife and her choice in clothing has been a welcome vision since the Duggar dress code is incredibly strict.

Yesterday, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo walked the red carpet for the premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti. She was dressed in an all-white pantsuit that was paired with a navy blazer. It was a different look for the event and it appeared that Jeremy Vuolo was happy with the choice his wife made. Jinger has gone Hollywood and there is no turning back.

From marrying a man who wasn’t as conservative as the rest to walking the red carpet, a lot has changed for Jinger Duggar since 2016. She has made it to Hollywood and now, she is a part of the crowd who gets invited to red carpet events. There has been some talk about a possible acting career for her, though she has not confirmed if that is what she wants to do in life.

When Counting On returns, Jinger Duggar’s move to California should be part of the new season. Viewers are interesting to see where she is headed in life and what the move to California will do for her.