Jinger Duggar and Jana Duggar hang out in California and fans are here for it

Jinger Duggar is enjoying life on the west coast. She moved to California with her husband Jeremy Vuolo back in June. The move was reportedly filmed for an upcoming season of Counting On.

Felicity celebrated her first birthday just a few days ago and only Jeremy Vuolo’s parents were present for the big event. Some fans thought it was odd that no one from the Duggar family was there to support Jinger as her daughter celebrated a milestone in life.

It looks like Jana Duggar has voyaged out to California to hang out with her sister Jinger Duggar. While the two have not confirmed it, they did post photos from the same coffee shop in Los Angeles. Immediately, followers put two and two together and got excited about the sisters being reunited.

There has been so much happening in Jinger Duggar’s life since moving to Los Angeles. She has upgraded her style and even attended her first Hollywood premiere, including walking the red carpet. Jinger has moved away from the strict upbringing she had while also keeping her clothes respectful and modest.

Jana Duggar has not confirmed how long she will be out in California and hanging out with her sister and brother-in-law. This is the first Duggar family member to head out to California and spend time with Jinger and her family. There has been some concern about who is watching over the little Duggars at home now that Jana is on the West Coast, but it is likely Jessa or one of the daughters-in-law who are close.

The adventures the sisters have together while in California will likely be documented on Instagram. Jana Duggar even shared a photo of herself in a hat she was contemplating purchasing, something that got the attention of her rumored beau, Lawson Bates.

Maybe Jana Duggar will enjoy California life and move to be near Jinger Duggar? Anything is possible and viewers would love to see her living her life on her terms.