Is Jana Duggar courting Lawson Bates? Here’s why there’s suspicion

Jana Duggar courting rumors are never lacking. For years there have been various couplings reported to be possible, including a romantic link to her best friend Laura.

Now, another courting rumor is making the rounds but it isn’t a new name. Jana Duggar is once again being linked to Lawson Bates. There is a three-year age difference between them with Jana being older. This scenario has made the rounds several times over, but this time, fans think there may really be a courtship.

On Reddit, there is a thread about Lawson Bates’ frequent trips to Arkansas. Apparently, he was there yesterday at some point and has made several other trips while flying a small aircraft. While it is possible courtship with Jana Duggar is happening, it isn’t very likely.

Lawson Bates’ trips to Arkansas are hard to explain though. Why would he be going there so frequently? One possible trip could have been to bring his sister Carlin to Joy-Anna Duggar’s side amid her incredible loss. She was there to help her best friend get ready for pictures with her little girl.

Also, there could be courtships happening between Lawson Bates and one of the other families that lives in the area.

There have been several denials from Jana Duggar about being linked to Lawson Bates in the past. It doesn’t appear that he is her type, especially given his thirst for the spotlight. Jana has had courtship offers in the past, but she has never been in a position where she felt anyone was the one.

It will be interesting to find out why Lawson Bates is spending so much time in Arkansas if it isn’t for a courtship. Will Jana Duggar have an announcement with the upcoming season of Counting On?