Jinger Duggar’s diet gets an upgrade

Jinger Duggar has changed a lot since she first debuted on the TLC network with her large and growing family. There has always been something special about the Duggar daughter, and now she is standing out among her sisters in a new way.

Since her move to California, Jinger Duggar has been making headlines. She upgraded her style, moved into a huge home, and came out of her shell a little bit more. A lot of firsts have happened for her in the last month, including celebrating Felicity’s first birthday on the west coast.

The newest upgrade for Jinger Duggar has been to her diet. Growing up with so many siblings made cooking difficult. The Duggar family had a stockpile of canned fruits and vegetables they used to speed up the process of cooking and to stretch meals further to feed all of the kids. While that tradition has stuck with some of the Duggar children, Jinger has broken the habit.

On a recent Instagram story, Jinger Duggar revealed that she and Jeremy Vuolo are working on clean eating. They have ditched the canned stuff and are eating a lot more of the fresh and ready to eat varieties. She did admit that it is hard for her to prep everything as she buys it, which is what prompted the revelation. Jinger shared a meme about the prepping, and from there, she talked about her habits.

Now that Jinger Duggar is a parent, a lot has changed for her. After moving away from the Duggar compound in Arkansas, she debuted more of herself than fans had never seen before. A lot has changed and now that she is living in California, there will be more to come.