Jinger Duggar adopts the California girl look just weeks after moving

Jinger Duggar hasn’t been in California long, but she is already adapting to life on the West Coast. All of the Duggar girls have different personalities, but she has been the most outgoing and the one who is willing to take risks.

A lot has happened since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have moved to Los Angeles. They have walked on their first red carpet together, he has started his new job and is moving toward his goal, and their daughter celebrated her first birthday.

While there was some concern that Jinger may have been in over her head with the move, she has come out on top instead. She made headlines for her upgraded style when she first arrived in town. Now, followers look forward to seeing what she is wearing.

In some new photos obtained by Radar Online, Jinger Duggar has embraced the California girl look. She is rocking her blonde hair and even has a matching tan. From the young girl who debuted on TLC with her large and growing family, to the beautiful rule-bending woman she is now, Jinger has always stood out among her siblings.

As far as what is next for Jinger, only time will tell. There has been speculation that she may dabble into some acting while in Los Angeles. She has already signed up to make videos for fans through Cameo, so that isn’t too far-fetched. Could Jinger Duggar be one of the more famous members of the Duggar Family?

California certainly agrees with Jinger Duggar. She recently spent time with her big sister Jana, and fans were hoping that she would move to the West Coast to be near her sister. After all, it might be the place where she could find herself a husband and not be burdened with the chores that await her at the Duggar compound.