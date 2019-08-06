Jinger Duggar’s lavish California lifestyle revealed

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles a little over a month ago. Their move to the West Coast is set to be documented on Counting On, giving fans a little more insight as to how they have been living.

Hollywood has been good to the duo who attended their first premiere together last month. Jinger Duggar rocked a navy jacket with white pants as she held onto Jeremy Vuolo’s arm while they walked the red carpet.

It looks like Jinger Duggar is enjoying herself and her newfound freedom. She has certainly upgraded her style since moving to California. Duggar has been rumored to be her best self while in the limelight, and recently, she has come into her own.

While fans and followers have known that Jinger Duggar is living in California, her home has been kept somewhat of a secret. Radar Online shared exclusive photos of her place and they estimate it worth $700k. That is a pretty big deal for a girl who grew up in Arkansas in the Duggar family compound.

Currently, Jinger Duggar is spending time with her oldest sister Jana. The two have been sharing photos at the same places, though neither has confirmed they are together. Fans have gushed over the sisters being close and some are hoping Jana will make a move to Los Angeles and begin a new life.

A lot has happened for Jinger Duggar since she married Jeremy Vuolo. She moved to Texas immediately following her wedding, and since then, she has been the breakout style icon. From pants to leggings, Duggar has broken all of the rules she once had to follow. Becoming her own person and living her best life has become what Jinger Duggar is known for.