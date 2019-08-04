Jana Duggar enjoys time with Jinger Duggar — Will she move to California too?

Jinger Duggar has been in California for a little over a month now. She moved with her husband Jeremy Vuolo so that he could pursue ministry.

Jana Duggar is the first family member to spend time with her sister since she moved out west. While the two were coy about where they are and what they are doing, it is clear they are having a blast exploring Los Angeles together.

Instagram has been filled with photos of Jana Duggar’s adventures while visiting Jinger Duggar. Many fans have commented in hopes that she may decide to move west to be near her sister and begin a new life. Could this happen?

There has been a lot of speculation about Jana Duggar and her duty to her family. With her twin, John-David Duggar married and expecting his first child, Jana may need to spread her wings. Going to California to be near Jinger Duggar and her family could give her the excuse she needs to fly the coop.

The Duggar compound has been functioning without Jana Duggar there to run things, so a permanent absence may not be too hard on the brood. Her passion for interior design could be put to use on the west coast and possibly make her a lot of money. She has a knack for putting together beautiful spaces.

Of course, this could just be a short trip for Jana Duggar with no ulterior motives. Jinger Duggar’s little girl celebrated her first birthday recently, and none of the Duggars were present. Jana may have come to spend time with her niece and celebrate her late.

Whether Jana Duggar will relocate to be near Jinger Duggar remains to be seen. Fans are hopeful that she will consider a move to the west coast. It is more likely that she will continue to visit her sister before she makes a big life-changing decision.