John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett expecting first child

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are expecting their first child. This has been speculated for several weeks now following a social media absence.

The couple returned to social media to share photos of themselves at the Oshkosh air show last weekend. One of the photos sparked speculation that they were expecting, though neither John-David Duggar or Abbie Grace Burnett confirmed.

This will make the sixth Duggar grandchild announced this year. Abbie Grace Burnett joins Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, and Kendra Caldwell who are also expecting. Jessa Duggar gave birth to her third child back in May and Joy-Anna Duggar is mourning her daughter after she lost her little girl at 20 weeks gestation just last month.

Details about John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s first child are scarce. There is no indication of how far along they are or when the baby is due. If they waited until the 12-week mark, they are likely due sometime in February or March 2019.

Remember when Grandma Mary Duggar died and there was some hinting about a winter baby? It looks like maybe John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett told the family before the loss of Grandma Mary.

It has been an incredible year for expanding the Duggar family. By the end of 2019, there will have been four new baby girls added to the mix and another baby on the way via John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.