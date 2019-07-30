Are John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett expecting their first child?

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will be celebrating their first year of married life in November. They have remained mostly silent on social media over the summer, until recently.

Over the weekend, the Duggar family attended the airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This is a tradition that spans years and along with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, John-David and Abbie were also in attendance. The family shared photos on their official Facebook page, but now, there is speculation that one photo from Instagram holds a possible baby announcement.

The most recent photo shared by John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett on Instagram was from the Oshkosh air show. It is a photo of the two of them, and their hands seem to be focused on her midsection. The caption simply says, “A pilot’s dream world.” Is this to get people talking or was it a subconscious decision to tell the world they are expecting?

Right now, the couple is just four months shy of their first wedding anniversary. Most of the Duggar women have fallen pregnant immediately or shortly after their wedding night. Jinger Duggar was the exception, but she eventually began her family with Jeremy Vuolo as well.

Abbie Grace Burnett has been rumored to be pregnant for months now. Something said following Grandma Mary Duggar’s untimely death led to speculation that Abbie may be having a winter baby. After all, a few other Duggar women are due in the fall.

Generally, big announcements about courtship and babies happen before the network decides to release info about a new season of Counting On. There has been no word on when the Duggars will return, but it is presumably sometime in the fall.

Will John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett be making an announcement in the next few weeks?