Joy-Anna Duggar reveals ‘He knows best’ following loss of daughter Annabell

Joy-Anna Duggar hasn’t said much publicly following the loss of her daughter. She announced the sad news earlier this month, and since then, there has been mostly silence from her on social media.

She returned to Instagram to praise Austin Forsyth for being there for her. The two received devastating news when they went in for the 20-week gender reveal ultrasound and found out that their little girl’s heart was no longer beating. He has been there to support Joy-Anna Duggar and the two reportedly buried little Annabell Elise on his family’s property in a very private moment.

Now, Joy-Anna Duggar is opening up about the grieving process. She shared a Bible verse and talked about the comfort God has given her throughout this loss. Joy-Anna revealed there are times she still misses Annabell, and in those moments, she looks for comfort from her faith and Heavenly Father.

One follower questioned her faith following the loss, even suggesting that she would not be able to forgive the person who took the child away. Of course, in true Duggar fashion, Joy-Anna responded that God always knows what’s best. This has struck up a lot of talk among people who have been following the family and criticizing them for years.

As Joy-Anna Duggar publicly mourns, there is some question about whether this will appear on the next season of Counting On. Lauren Swanson had a miscarriage last fall and it played out earlier this year on the TLC show. While the circumstances were much different, the pain was exploited for the world to see and comment on.

November will be a tough month for the would-be girl mom as it was when she was due to give birth to Annabell. Joy-Anna Duggar’s sisters-in-law will also be welcoming three little girls in the same time frame. Lauren Swanson, Anna Duggar, and Kendra Caldwell all got pregnant together. As their due dates approach, fans are hoping Joy-Anna Duggar will have the support she needs.