Jinger Duggar hangs out in Florida and brings her style with her

Jinger Duggar is still living her best life. She is one of the more popular Duggar daughters, and despite her move to California, she is still very much a part of Counting On.

Her wardrobe always makes headlines, and her recent Instagram photo is no different. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo posed for a photo with Felicity at Universal Studios. In the photo, she was wearing a sleeveless shirt and what appeared to be pants. Both articles of clothing were figure-hugging, something that is typically off-limits for Duggar children.

Things have changed for Jinger Duggar since she married Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016. She has come into her own and developed a unique style. Since moving to California just a few months ago, Jinger has updated her style and is considered somewhat of a hipster now.

The family went to Florida to visit friends and appear to be having a wonderful time while there. Jinger Duggar recently revealed that Felicity took her first steps and will be walking and running everywhere very soon. A lot of new changes for the couple as they embark on a new journey.

Counting On will be addressing the pants thing with Jinger Duggar. It looks like they have a confessional set up for her and Michelle Duggar to discuss how the matriarch feels about her daughter wearing pants after they were forbidden from the beginning.

While it is edited to appear that Jinger is crying while having the conversation with her mom, viewers know that it likely won’t go down that way.

As Jinger Duggar is enjoying her best life, viewers are excited to see what she has been up to when the show returns in October. There is hope that she and Jeremy Vuolo would get a spin-off, but that doesn’t appear to be happening any time soon.

Counting On returns October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.