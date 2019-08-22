Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo want their own show — Is it already in the works?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been dominating headlines since their move from Laredo to Los Angeles. The two will be featured on the upcoming season of Counting On as their move was filmed.

California has been good to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The two walked their first red carpet together last month, turning heads with their attire. Jinger has adapted to living on the west coast and her style upgrade is heavily approved of by her social media followers.

The couple has started doing question and answer sessions on Instagram. They discuss everything from parenting their little girl Felicity to everyday things.

Jinger Duggar has been documenting her travels with her little one and Jeremy has been praising his wife on the social media platform.

While showing off Jinger Duggar on one of their adventures, Jeremy Vuolo announced he would be interested in having a reality show.

They are still a part of Counting On, but having their own show would open up more freedom for them and would increase screen time. Vuolo replied to a fan who suggested they have their own show and even tagged TLC in the response.

Counting On fans have speculated that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may have already started filming a spin-off. Their move was documented and Jana Duggar went to California recently and spent time with her sister and her family.

The trip wasn’t widely publicized and was only pointed out after the two sisters began dropping clues on Instagram.

With all of the other Duggar siblings expanding their families and other life-changing events happening, the amount of screen time for each couple decreases. If Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have their own show, they are the stars.

It’s always been rumored that Jinger wanted to go Hollywood and it looks like that may be happening for her very soon!