Counting On return date: When is the TLC show coming back in 2019?

Counting On has been off the air for several months now. The Duggar family has a lot going on, but viewers are constantly asking when the show will return.

This has been a crazy year for the Duggar family. Six grandchildren have been announced since January, with one of them already born. Jessa welcomed a little girl back in May and her birth special aired a few weeks later.

Currently, Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Abbie Grace Burnett are expecting. All of the women but Abbie are expecting little girls in November. She has not yet found out the sex of her first child.

While the blessings have been abundant, there have also been several tragedies. Grandma Mary Duggar accidentally drowned in the family pool. Deanna Duggar found her, and it weighed heavily on the whole family. Joy-Anna Duggar also revealed that she lost her baby girl following a 20-week ultrasound appointment where it was discovered she had no heartbeat.

The last season of Counting On featured Lauren Swanson revealing she suffered a miscarriage. It happened last fall, but the footage aired earlier this year. She is currently expecting her rainbow baby, something viewers are anxious to learn more about.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett revealed that they are expecting their first child. Their wedding was also part of the last season of Counting On as well. A lot has happened since new episodes have aired.

While no official announcement has been made, People reported that new episodes of Counting On are slated to return in October. That is still two months away, with plenty of time for things to change or happen in the Duggars’ lives.

Counting On is expected to return to TLC in October 2019.