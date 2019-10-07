Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo enjoy traveling as they head back to Texas

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been all over the country in recent weeks. From being in Florida to a wedding in Texas, they are constantly traveling with their little girl. While this past weekend was a special occasion, it looks like visiting friends and family is at the top of their list.

A lot has changed for Jinger Duggar over the last three years. She will celebrate her third wedding anniversary next month. Not only is that exciting, but it also marks the beginning of her freedom. Jinger went from living in her parents’ Arkansas home and following their strict rules to living in Texas and completely changing up her style.

Earlier this year, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved from Texas to California. He is moving in a new direction within his pastoral role and they felt the move was necessary. Counting On cameras have documented the move and even have Jinger talking about wearing pants with her mother, Michelle Duggar.

The most recent trip for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo was back to Texas for him to officiate a wedding. The three of them attended and she shared a photo of the trio on Instagram. They were all dressed to impress, with Jinger standing out in her little black dress. Her fashion sense is on point.

It will be a busy couple of months for Jinger Duggar and her family. With the holiday season approaching, followers are wondering what she and Jeremy Vuolo plan to do about visiting their parents. Will Jinger go home to Arkansas? Will Jeremy’s parents make a third trip to California to visit their granddaughter? With all the traveling they have done recently, they could likely end up doing both.

Despite all of the chaos, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have managed to keep their spark and celebrate all that life has to offer.