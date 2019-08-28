Duggar miscarriages: Which Counting On family members suffered losses and when?

The Duggar family is growing by leaps and bounds. Viewers have watched their lives over the past decade and many things have changed for the older siblings. From marriage to babies, each year brings more little Duggars into the world.

Currently, there are four babies on the way for the Duggar siblings. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 children, with two sets of twins thrown into the mix. Eight of those children have married and all of them have either started a family or are expecting their first child.

Babies are a blessing in the Duggar’s eyes. The more the merrier it seems.

Currently, Josh and Anna Duggar have the most children with five and one on the way, followed by Jessa and Ben Seewald who have three little ones, Jill and Derick Dillard who have two children, Joseph and Kendra Duggar who have one child and one on the way, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo who have one child, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth who have one child, and both Abbie and John Duggar and Josiah and Lauren Duggar are expecting their first child.

While the blessings are abundant, there have been some tough times for the Duggar family.

Michelle Duggar had two miscarriages throughout her child-bearing years. One was early on in her marriage to Jim Bob Duggar when the two were using birth control. Both blame that for the loss and have been anti-birth control since.

The second was after Josie’s premature birth. Michelle announced her pregnancy in November 2011 and then announced she had miscarried the following month. The Duggars named the baby Jubilee and gave her a memorial service.

Anna Duggar also suffered a loss between her oldest two children. She revealed that she miscarried a baby between Mackynzie and Micheal. The incident happened in 2010, and Duggar discussed it on the Today Show with Meredith Vieira. Currently, Anna and Josh share five children and are expecting their sixth in November.

Lauren Duggar revealed she had a miscarriage earlier this year. The information was leaked after footage of one of her Counting On confessionals came to light. It happened last fall, but she had to relive the pregnancy announcement and loss earlier this year when a new season of Counting On premiered. Lauren and Josiah chose to name their baby Asa as they were unsure of the baby’s gender. Currently, they are expecting a little girl this November.

The most recent loss for the Duggar family came earlier this summer. Joy-Anna Forsyth had announced her pregnancy along with her sisters-in-law. She had not yet announced the gender and then, she revealed that at the 20-week ultrasound, her little girl was no longer alive.

Joy-Anna and Austin named their little girl Annabell Elise and reportedly had her buried on his family’s property. She was due alongside three of her brothers’ wives in November.

As the Duggar family continues to grow and change, they will never forget the losses that have impacted them as a whole.