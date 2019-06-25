Lauren Swanson baby gender: Is Josiah Duggar’s wife having a boy or a girl?

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have reason to celebrate. After a devastating loss following their first pregnancy, the couple announced they were expecting their rainbow baby.

Earlier this year, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar revealed they suffered a miscarriage. It happened last fall and played out on the most recent season of Counting On. They leaned on each other and their faith and now, they will be welcoming another child this fall.

While the gender of their first born was unknown, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson chose to call their little one Asa. Now, they are revealing to the world their second child will be a little girl.

This is exciting news as Jessa Duggar welcomed a little girl last month and Anna Duggar recently revealed that she was also expecting another little girl.

After the recent heartbreak regarding Grandma Mary Duggar’s death, the family is relishing in the new arrivals.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are due to welcome their little girl in November. Along with them, Kendra Caldwell, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Anna Duggar will also be welcoming new additions to their family.

Viewers are excited to see Josiah Duggar and Lauren Caldwell welcome their daughter into the world. After watching them suffer the loss and knowing that she shared the same due date as Jessa, their joy is inspiring to watch.