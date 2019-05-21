Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar baby name: What did they name their little one?

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar struggled through a miscarriage last fall — but have now told fans what they named the baby.

The pair revealed they were pregnant with their first child on an episode of Counting On, but shortly after they had to tell everyone of their loss.

Making things more difficult was that Lauren was due at the same time her sister-in-law, Jessa Duggar, was expecting her third child. That date is now just two weeks away, leaving the couple to remember what could have been.

Rainbow after the storm

Yesterday, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar revealed they are expecting a rainbow baby. That is the name given to a baby who is born after the mother loses a child. The couple will welcome their new addition this fall.

During their pregnancy announcement, Lauren and Josiah revealed that they had named the baby they lost Asa.

What is next for Lauren and Josiah?

The couple are now getting used to life while expecting a baby. They showed off their sonogram in the pregnancy announcement, confirming things are healthy this time around.

There has been speculation that Lauren Swanson is likely due around the same time as Joy-Anna Duggar. Nothing was confirmed but, the assumption is that Lauren and Josiah Duggar waited until around 12 weeks to announce.

Viewers are hoping to see some of Lauren’s pregnancy documented on Counting On. She was incredibly open and raw with fans as she dealt with the loss of her first child, and fans are looking forward to following her and Josiah’s journey into parenthood.

Counting On is expected to return to TLC later this year.