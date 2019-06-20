Josh and Anna Duggar baby gender: Is the new baby a boy or girl?

Anna Duggar announced she was pregnant with her sixth child several weeks ago. The couple has been out of the spotlight since 2015 but fans of the Duggars have remained interested in their lives and keep up with them on social media.

Josh Duggar was embroiled in a cheating scandal that cost the family a lot, including their long-running show 19 Kids and Counting on the TLC network. Since then, the Duggars have been shown on Counting On without Josh or Anna Duggar filming with the rest of the family.

At that time, Anna Duggar was pregnant with the couple’s third child, a little girl named Meredith. Since then, they welcomed two little boys and are currently expecting their sixth child.

On Instagram, Anna Duggar teased that the couple was hosting a gender reveal for their family. They allowed the children to take part in the exciting event and viewers expected the news to be revealed shortly after the photos were made public.

According to the Instagram video posted earlier today, Anna Duggar will be welcoming a little girl in November. This makes an even number of boys and girls in their brood, bringing the number to three of each sex.

While Josh and Anna Duggar are no longer able to work with TLC, the Duggar family has been vocal about their forgiveness for Josh. Most recently, they started to share more about their eldest son and his family on social media.

With another little girl on the way, Duggar fans are wondering which “M” name will be chosen for the new addition to the family.