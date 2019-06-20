Josh and Anna Duggar baby gender: Is the new baby a boy or girl?

Anna Duggar announced she was pregnant with her sixth child several weeks ago. The couple has been out of the spotlight since 2015 but fans of the Duggars have remained interested in their lives and keep up with them on social media.
Josh Duggar was embroiled in a cheating scandal that cost the family a lot, including their long-running show 19 Kids and Counting on the TLC network. Since then, the Duggars have been shown on Counting On without Josh or Anna Duggar filming with the rest of the family.
At that time, Anna Duggar was pregnant with the couple’s third child, a little girl named Meredith. Since then, they welcomed two little boys and are currently expecting their sixth child.
On Instagram, Anna Duggar teased that the couple was hosting a gender reveal for their family. They allowed the children to take part in the exciting event and viewers expected the news to be revealed shortly after the photos were made public.
According to the Instagram video posted earlier today, Anna Duggar will be welcoming a little girl in November. This makes an even number of boys and girls in their brood, bringing the number to three of each sex.
IT’S A… 🥁 This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting! Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall! 🎀🍁🍂 This morning Jessa sent over an article which mentioned our first gender reveal with Mackynzie on the Today Show as something that helped popularize gender reveal cakes 10 years ago. 🍰 (while it’s hard to believe it’s been that long, it also reminded us to get this video posted! 🙈) A little behind the scenes story: When I was expecting Kynzie, Grandma Duggar excitedly told me of a “new trend” that featured baking a gender reveal cake. Grandma asked if she and Amy could bake one for us?!?! Josh and I loved the idea and that was our plan…until our producers heard about the idea and it grew quite a bit! Buddy the Cake Boss ended up baking the first gender reveal cake for us! We were thrilled to cut into our pink cake with Meredith Vieira in NYC. All that to say, Grandma was the one who sparked this special tradition for our family and it sounds like a lot of other families have enjoyed the idea over the years as well! With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus! #littleduggars
While Josh and Anna Duggar are no longer able to work with TLC, the Duggar family has been vocal about their forgiveness for Josh. Most recently, they started to share more about their eldest son and his family on social media.
With another little girl on the way, Duggar fans are wondering which “M” name will be chosen for the new addition to the family.