Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar gender reveal: What are they having and when are they due?

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar recently revealed they were expecting their first child. This wasn’t a shock to fans who have been speculating this was coming for quite some time. Following the Oshkosh air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the couple announced they would be adding a baby to their family.

All of the Duggar women who have announced pregnancies are expecting little girls except cousin Amy Duggar. She will be welcoming a little boy in the upcoming weeks while Jessa Duggar gave birth to Ivy Jane back in May, and Kendra Caldwell, Anna Duggar, and Lauren Swanson are all due in November. Joy-Anna Duggar was also expecting a little girl but she lost her at right around 20 weeks.

Over the weekend, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar had a gender reveal party. They shared that they will be having a little girl. Another baby girl Duggar is on the way and she will join several cousins who will all be the same age.

At this point, Abbie Grace Burnett has not revealed her due date. Initially, it was thought that she may be due near the beginning or middle of February 2020. That was based on if the pregnancy announcement made by Abbie and John-David Duggar was done around 12 weeks.

Knowing that they now know the gender of their unborn baby, it looks like Abbie Grace Burnett is closer to 20 weeks. Right now, it appears that Abbie Grace could be giving birth near the end of December or at the very beginning of January. She is the winter baby that was mentioned when Jessa Duggar paid tribute to Grandma Mary Duggar.

As the Duggar family expands by leaps and bounds in 2019, viewers are excited to see what the new season of Counting On will bring when it returns this October.