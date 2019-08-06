Abbie Grace Burnett due date: When is John-David Duggar’s first child due?

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will be welcoming their first child. The couple announced their news last week after a lot of speculation.

Their announcement was adorable. John-David Duggar is a pilot and that is something he is very passionate about. It was only fitting that their baby announcement would be airplane themed because their proposal and wedding were also.

No details about how far along Abbie Grace Burnett is have been released. They didn’t share a due date yet either. Of course, fans have been trying to guess when the newest Duggar will make its arrival anyway.

Generally, most couples wait until 12 weeks to announce their first pregnancy. That is when the risk of miscarriage goes way down, making it safer to celebrate for first-time moms. If that is what John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett did, they would be due sometime in early to mid-February 2020.

There was some speculation that a winter Duggar baby was on the way following the loss of Grandma Mary Duggar. It was mentioned that another baby was coming and she was looking forward to it. With all of the other girls having announced by the time she passed, many fans assumed John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were expecting and it turns out they were right.

With the new season of Counting On coming in October, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will likely be featured heavily. When the show ended earlier this year, viewers had just seen the couple tie the knot. Now, they are coming up on their first anniversary and will be starting a family as well.

Counting On is expected to return in October.