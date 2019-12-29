Derick Dillard refers to Jill Duggar as ‘abuse victim,’ says she was pressured to film

Derick Dillard has been spilling the tea regarding the Duggar family over the last several months, but his recent comments have really got things going. He has now accused TLC of pressuring an abuse victim into filming.

This is spillover from yesterday’s big admission that he and Jill Duggar need permission to be at the big house when Jim Bob Duggar isn’t around. Derick Dillard isn’t keeping his mouth shut anymore — and it is causing quite a stir among critics and followers.

There have been rumors of a feud between Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar with her parents — Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. This year, the couple didn’t spend the recent holidays with her family. That is what kicked off the comments that Derick has been graciously sharing with followers.

In the thread where Derick Dillard was asked about why they aren’t spending time at Jill Duggar’s parents’ home, he went on to explain more happenings. He threw out that TLC pressured Jill to film when the couple wanted to quit. The fact that he referred to his wife as an abuse victim was shocking, especially since much of that is no longer discussed.

Jill Duggar was one of the Duggar sisters who was inappropriately touched by Josh Duggar. The scandal broke in 2015, but it happened several years prior. Jill spoke out on camera about what happened and how she was dealing with things. From there, Jill & Jessa: Counting On was born. It was later branded to be just Counting On, likely after the Dillards decided to walk away.

The revelations from Derick Dillard have caused pause among followers. He has also mentioned his desire to write a book and that has been mentioned several times now. If what Dillard has been saying is true, there are likely more secrets buried in the closet.

What will be revealed next by Derick Dillard?