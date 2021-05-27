Jessa Duggar’s daughter Ivy Jane turns 2, Jill and Amy Duggar celebrate Grandma Mary’s birthday

The Duggars celebrated Ivy Jane’s second birthday and Grandma Mary’s 80th. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggars celebrated two birthdays on Wednesday, with Jessa and Ben Seewald’s daughter Ivy Jane turning two years old, the same day that Grandma Mary Duggar would have turned 80 years old.

Jessa shared an adorable video of Ivy, who claimed she is now a “grown up,” and captioned the video, “Ivy Jane: ‘I’m two and five and a grownup.’ Haha! 😂 So much personality in this tiny human! Happy birthday, sweet girl!”

Jessa and Ben are also parents to Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, with another baby on the way later this year, after a miscarriage last last year.

Ivy shares a birthday with her late great-grandmother, Mary Duggar

The couple’s daughter, Ivy, shares a birthday with Grandma Mary, Jim Bob’s mom, who passed away in 2019 from a drowning accident.

Jessa’s sister, Jill Dillard, shared a story on Instagram in memory of their grandma, including a pic of herself alongside husband Derick and sons Israel and Samuel, aunt Deanna, cousin Amy, and nephew Daxton.

She captioned her pic, “Happy to get to celebrate my late G’ma’s birthday today with some of her favorite Braum’s ice cream[.]”

Cousin Amy shared the same pic as Jill, as they went out for ice cream to remember Grandma Mary

Jessa and Jill’s cousin, Amy King, also shared the same pic as Jill, but as a post on Instagram, and captioned it, “Thank you @derickdillard & @jillmdillard for celebrating Gma’s life with us today!”

“A little Braums, a little laughter and a whole lot of cousin love! #family #gmasnecklace Sam was there and I’m not sure what Dax is lookin at 😅”

In another earlier post, Amy shared a pic of herself with Grandma Mary and mom Deanna, blowing kisses to the camera while sporting cowboy hats, with a long caption that read, “It would have been your 80th Birthday today.I miss everything about you. The little things that nobody really knew but me.”

“My shopping buddy, the way you didn’t like music in the car, Ice cream outings, and your many many lectures on the way to school, how you’d go share your faith at a laundry mat, a grocery store, you’d always have that little Bible everywhere with you . And now it’s in my car. You always wore that beautiful gold necklace on special occasions and now I’m wearing it today.”

“You drilled into my head “show me your friends and I’ll show you your future. “ you cried with me when my high school bf broke my heart, and held my hand every time I fell down. Back then I didn’t really appreciate all of those lectures all the time but now I hold them close to my heart. I remember when you sat with Dillon for like 5 hours asking him all kinds of question to make sure he would take good care of me.”

“Hilarious and the sweetest memories I’ll never forget. Our little precious one has your smile and it makes my heart melt!!I miss you terribly, but at the same time I’m so thankful you are in perfect peace. This world is so sad and if you were here you would be heartbroken.”

“You’re heart was to precious to handle that kind of weight. I believe God took you away because it was your time to go but also to protect you. Love you always+ forever.”

Jill and Amy have become very close lately, and the two are often seen shopping together, either at thrift stores or at Amy’s clothing shop, 3130 Clothing.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.