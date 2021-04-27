Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King hang out, spend time thrift shopping together

Jill and Amy hang out frequently. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King are incredibly close. They essentially grew up together, and they filmed together quite often for 19 Kids and Counting.

The cousins often spend time together, and this adventure was another one where they hit the thrift store. Jill documented their experience on her Instagram story, even asking followers if having a rolling pin was necessary.

Unfortunately, things have changed for both women with the Duggar family. Amy was always more worldly than her cousins, which caused Jim Bob and Michelle to make rules about seeing her.

Recently, Jill has opened up about the strain in her relationship with her parents. It was a long time coming, and its confirmation wasn’t shocking to fans who had suspected it for a while.

Hanging out always brings fun for Amy Duggar King and Jill Duggar.

They typically share their shopping trips on Instagram, and double dates are also a part of the package with them. Amy has even thrown shade at her aunt and uncle on behalf of Jill.

Their close bond isn’t shocking, especially with the way things are headed with Jill Duggar and her family. Amy Duggar King stopped filming years ago, and when Jill and Derick Dillard did the same, their family bond weakened.

Having someone in her corner is likely helpful. A lot has transpired over the years, and spending time together shopping gives Jill an outlet. Thrift shops seem to be their go-to spots, but they have dined together as well.

Where do they stand with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

Currently, it is unclear where Jim Bob and Michelle are in their relationship with Amy Duggar King. Speculation was that they pushed her away because she was more worldly than they were raising their kids to be.

As for Jill and her parents, there is hope they will one day mend their relationship. Both parties have expressed that they want to move forward, but it will take time. She has talked extensively in interviews and on her YouTube channel about it, with Derick Dillard revealing some of the most shocking things that happened behind the scenes.

Aside from Amy, some Duggar siblings still maintain relationships with Jill Duggar. Jessa Duggar has made an effort to hang out with her older sister, and some of it has been documented. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo also confirmed they have a relationship with Jill, and they connect when they have time.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.