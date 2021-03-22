Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard reveal more about Duggar rift in new Q&A session

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talked more about their rift with Jim Bob and Michelle. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard dropped another YouTube Q&A session.

Not only did they give more insight into how much time they spend with the Duggars, but they also threw subtle shade.

Followers are curious about Jill and Derick’s relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

What did Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard say about the big house?

One of the questions asked was about how often they are at the big house. They revealed it had been a few years since they have been there, and the last time they went had something to do with mail.

Interestingly enough, Jill said in this season of life, they have to protect their “mental and emotional health,” and their threshold is lower. Whenever they mention “this season of life,” followers have discerned that means the rift with her parents.

As Jill was explaining why they stay away, Derick said something about “triggers.” He didn’t elaborate on it, though it was clear that the big house wasn’t a happy place for them.

It seemed to be an awkward conversation, which they seemed to glide past quickly. Derick and Jill also confirmed there are restrictions, which isn’t news.

Derick talked about needing permission to go to the Duggar home. When Jessa Duggar went into labor early with Ivy Jane, everyone was out of town. That was May 2019, so it has been even longer than that since they have visited the compound.

Do Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard get invited to events at the big house?

Yes, both Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are invited to events at the big house. It depends, but it appears that the invite is extended more often than not.

Remember, Jill did show up at a few events with the other Duggar women. They were photographed shopping in target and eating lunch.

They did confirm there were circumstances surrounding what they were invited to attend. That leads to speculation that some siblings may not want to be associated with her or Derick. Most recently, the couple did attend Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding in Texas.

Jill, however, was either not invited to or chose not to attend the Duggar girls’ Christmas party that Joy-Anna Duggar hosted. That isn’t shocking, given that Joy-Anna liked a post that slammed Jill and her openness to talk about the family.

As Jill and Derick continue to open up about their experience with the Duggars and their relationship, followers will continue to watch for updates.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.