Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard did attend Justin and Claire’s wedding

Jill Duggar did attend her brother’s wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared they did attend Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding.

She shared a photo of the two all dressed up in what appears to be the mirror outside of the elevator where the event was held or the hotel where they stayed.

Both were wearing masks, which was shocking and greatly noted in the comment section of the post.

Invitation accepted

There had been some questions about whether Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were invited to the wedding. In recent weeks, tensions have been rising in their feud with the Duggar families.

Two of her sisters, Joy-Anna and Jinger, had thrown digs at the couple. Joy-Anna liked a post on Instagram that slammed Jill and Jinger decided to subtly throw shade at her and cousin Amy Duggar King.

And earlier this week, Jill and Derick talked to the media about where they are in the lives and things between them and her parents. She revealed that she wasn’t given support when she chose to walk away and she is working on having healthy boundaries.

Despite all of it, she showed up for her brother. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard looked amazing and it appeared they enjoyed having some time away for a celebration. In the post caption, she revealed that her children stayed with Derick’s mom and her new puppy was making new friends.

Jill Duggar stepping out of her comfort zone

Setting up her YouTube channel has been the biggest thing on her plate. She and Derick Dillard have done well at trying to grab the attention of viewers.

From Q&As to videos about what is happening in her life immediately, there is a wide variety of content. In fact, that is the reason for the couple speaking to media outlets.

Attending the wedding was likely a big deal for her and Derick. Since they have been honest about the family rift, there hasn’t been much interaction or attending family gatherings. Jessa Duggar has spent time with her sister, but aside from her, social media hasn’t given followers any evidence that any of the other siblings have tried.

A lot has changed for Jill Duggar, and along the way, she is sharing her journey. Viewers were happy to see she was there for Justin and Claire as they took their first step into life together, and Derick was there by her side cheering her on.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.