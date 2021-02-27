Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey married: Here’s what we know

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are married. Pic credit: @justinsamduggar/Instagram

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are officially married.

The reality TV star and his bride tied the knot on February 26, 2021.

They were supposed to have been getting married in April, according to their wedding registry, but it looks like they pulled a fast one and took the plunge already.

Their first photo was shared on Instagram with Justin looking dapper and Claire Spivey wearing a classic look. She even put some thought into her hair for a long side braid.

Wedding details

As of now, details about the wedding haven’t been shared. It was speculated that family came in from all over, including Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo flying in from Los Angeles.

There has been no mention about whether Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, were invited. Also, it is unclear if cousin Amy Duggar King was included either.

Texas was the destination for the wedding, in a town just outside of Fort Worth. That was known weeks ago when the couple shared their real registry.

Just a few weeks ago, there was some discussion that Justin Duggar was having a bachelor party while snowboarding with some of his siblings and friends. They shared photos, and of course, Hilary Spivey was documenting everything.

Why now?

Having a surprise wedding isn’t shocking. Once details began being leaked, it is clear the couple decided to share the April date to throw everyone off. While it didn’t completely work out because reports the two were marrying this weekend were all over, it did allow them some privacy leading up to the event.

Jana Duggar and her BFF, Laura DeMaise spent time in Waco, Texas. It was thought they may have been down there to assist with wedding prep, though no one knew how soon it would be. It makes sense because Jason Duggar was also along for the ride.

As the weekend progresses, there will likely be more photos and details revealed about what took place. There is also some talk that the event was large and maskless, though nothing has been revealed to indicate that was the case.

Obviously, their wedding pictures wouldn’t include masks. However, it will be interesting to see how everything went down and who was and was not invited.

Also, now that the couple is married, another baby announcement is expected in the next two to three months ahead.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.