Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey married: Here’s what we know


Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar.
Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are married. Pic credit: @justinsamduggar/Instagram

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are officially married. 

The reality TV star and his bride tied the knot on February 26, 2021. 

They were supposed to have been getting married in April, according to their wedding registry, but it looks like they pulled a fast one and took the plunge already. 

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Their first photo was shared on Instagram with Justin looking dapper and Claire Spivey wearing a classic look. She even put some thought into her hair for a long side braid. 

monsterscriticsreality

249 306

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Stephanie Appreciation Post: Harris has always “been there” for me.
.
.
.
.
...

View

Feb 27

0 0
Open
Stephanie Appreciation Post: Harris has always “been there” for me. . . . . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes #stephaniedavison

Stephanie Appreciation Post: Harris has always “been there” for me.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes #stephaniedavison ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Somebody came at #MAFS Chris Williams on social media and compared him to Lester from 227. Now ...

View

Feb 27

3 2
Open
Somebody came at #MAFS Chris Williams on social media and compared him to Lester from 227. Now I’m not saying they look alike. But that didn’t stop me from aging Chris and doing a side-by-side. Thoughts? . . . . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #chriswilliams #mafsmemes #realitytv #realitytvmemes

Somebody came at #MAFS Chris Williams on social media and compared him to Lester from 227. Now I’m not saying they look alike. But that didn’t stop me from aging Chris and doing a side-by-side. Thoughts?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #chriswilliams #mafsmemes #realitytv #realitytvmemes ...

3 2

monsterscriticsreality

#Below Deck’s Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger are revealing crew pranks producers edited out of ...

View

Feb 26

1 1
Open
#Below Deck’s Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger are revealing crew pranks producers edited out of Season 8. Apparently there were lots of pranks pulled on the My Seanna. Find out at link in bio. (📸: @AshlingLauraLorger/Instagram)

#Below Deck’s Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger are revealing crew pranks producers edited out of Season 8. Apparently there were lots of pranks pulled on the My Seanna. Find out at link in bio.
(📸: @AshlingLauraLorger/Instagram) ...

1 1

Wedding details

As of now, details about the wedding haven’t been shared. It was speculated that family came in from all over, including Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo flying in from Los Angeles. 

There has been no mention about whether Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, were invited. Also, it is unclear if cousin Amy Duggar King was included either. 

Texas was the destination for the wedding, in a town just outside of Fort Worth. That was known weeks ago when the couple shared their real registry. 

Just a few weeks ago, there was some discussion that Justin Duggar was having a bachelor party while snowboarding with some of his siblings and friends. They shared photos, and of course, Hilary Spivey was documenting everything. 

Why now?

Having a surprise wedding isn’t shocking. Once details began being leaked, it is clear the couple decided to share the April date to throw everyone off. While it didn’t completely work out because reports the two were marrying this weekend were all over, it did allow them some privacy leading up to the event. 

Jana Duggar and her BFF, Laura DeMaise spent time in Waco, Texas. It was thought they may have been down there to assist with wedding prep, though no one knew how soon it would be. It makes sense because Jason Duggar was also along for the ride. 

As the weekend progresses, there will likely be more photos and details revealed about what took place. There is also some talk that the event was large and maskless, though nothing has been revealed to indicate that was the case. 

Obviously, their wedding pictures wouldn’t include masks. However, it will be interesting to see how everything went down and who was and was not invited. 

Also, now that the couple is married, another baby announcement is expected in the next two to three months ahead. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x