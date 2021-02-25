Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie spend time in Texas, visit Magnolia Market

Jana Duggar is spending time with Laura DeMasie. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie are back in Waco, Texas again.

Counting On fans were treated to a video montage from Laura of their adventures, which of course included a visit to Magnolia Market, the Chip and Joanna Gaines storefront.

Along for the ride with the two young ladies was Jason Duggar. He also shared some photos on his Instagram page.

Why is Jana Duggar in Texas?

It seems that Jana Duggar just loves visiting Waco, Texas with her best, Laura DeMaise. Enjoying some coffee and shopping appear to be two of her favorite things.

There is speculation that the girls went down to Texas to prep for the wedding of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey. Both women have been a big help with previous weddings, so taking part in this one isn’t shocking.

Having Jason Duggar around just adds another level of protection for Jana. He was also seen in Branson with the girls a while back, which sparked speculation that there was some interest in Laura, however, that rumor was short-lived.

What has Jana Duggar been doing?

Aside from spending time with her family and working around the big house, Jana Duggar appears to have been hanging out with her bestie as well.

Laura DeMaise has been in town since earlier on in February when the Duggar family hosted a Super Bowl viewing party. Anna Duggar took a photo of the Duggar friend along with her son and shared it on social media.

She has also been spending time with her niece, Gracie Duggar. Jana shared photos of herself alongside her twin brother, John-David Duggar’s, little one. They were flying together and it looked like both of them enjoyed the time spent together.

It is likely she will be a part of the new season of Counting On as well. Jana and her planning skills are top-notch and finding things to do for a family as big as they are isn’t easy. Also, she is probably playing a role in her brother’s upcoming wedding, which includes helping to do all the necessary things she typically handles for other events like this.

And, as always, Jana Duggar’s relationship status will likely come into question. Viewers want to know when she will walk down the aisle, but as of yet, there doesn’t seem to be a lucky guy in her life. At one point, Lawson Bates was the man she was frequently linked to, but he recently debuted his girlfriend.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.