Jana Duggar remains single as Lawson Bates debuts new girlfriend

Jana Duggar is still single. This isn’t news to Counting On fans who have followed her relationship, or lack thereof, drama over the years.

Last month, the oldest Duggar daughter celebrated her 31st birthday alongside her married twin brother, John-David.

For what seems like years, followers of the family had hoped that Jana would settle down with Lawson Bates. Courtship rumors popped up frequently, but they were always denied.

Now, it looks like Jana Duggar is left in the single world while Lawson has moved on to debut his girlfriend on social media.

Who is Lawson Bates dating?

A few days ago, Lawson Bates put his relationship on full display when he debuted his girlfriend, Tiffany Espensen.

The couple looks happy together, and this is a big step toward making things more official. The Bates children aren’t as restricted as the Duggar children when it comes to relationships, but when they go public, it is a big deal.

Followers may recognize Tiffany as she has been in some Disney channel shows, Nickelodeon shows, and then joined the MCU with a role as Peter Parker’s classmate, Cindy in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

There are a few years difference between the two, but the Bates family members appear to adore them together.

What is up with Jana Duggar?

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride appears to ring true for the eldest Duggar daughter. As she continues to stand next to her sisters that get married, she remains at the Duggar compound, assisting her parents in keeping things running smoothly.

Not only did rumors of a courtship with Lawson Bates swirl for years, but also a more-than-friendship scenario with Laura DeMasie has frequently been touched upon. Of course, it has never been addressed, but there were more rumors that Jim Bob Duggar didn’t want the women to spend time together anymore.

Last season, Jana did address her dating situation with a hairdresser while Abbie Grace Burnett was with her. The women were spending time in Tennessee while some of the Duggars back home in Arkansas were putting together her greenhouse and garden.

Unfortunately, it looks like Jana Duggar will remain single. She has revealed that she is waiting for the right one to come along. It isn’t that there haven’t been offers, it’s just that the reality TV star hasn’t felt like they were the one.

For now, Lawson Bates is showing off his new girlfriend while Jana remains single and living at home.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.