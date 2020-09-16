Jana Duggar tired of fielding questions about relationship status

Jana Duggar is always a hot topic when it comes to Counting On fans. Her love life, or lack thereof, has caused quite a commotion over the last several years as many of her younger siblings marry off and begin families.

She keeps a lot of her life private. Jana doesn’t open up about boys or show interest in marrying and having babies. This is what made her open conversation with a hairdresser on Counting On that much more interesting.

Courting questions are exhausting for Jana Duggar

During the most recent episode of Counting On, Jana Duggar got candid while she was getting her hair done. She was with a hairdresser in Tennessee and the topic shifted to dating and getting married.

There were a lot of questions from the hairdresser and Jana tried to answer them graciously. She also got candid with her confessionals about how she is often asked about courting and which questions she is asked most. The one question she gets often is about whether she is picky when it comes to men who approach her.

It was evident that her love life isn’t something she wanted to continue to discuss. Jana Duggar is happy with how things are going and she is channeling all of her energy into a business she is working to build. She is a firm believer in God leading her to the right man, and so far, that hasn’t happened.

What keeps Jana Duggar busy?

Not courting has been a big part of Jana Duggar’s story, but she is much more than just a single Duggar woman.

Also on the latest episode of Counting On, Jana’s family worked hard to pull off a surprise for her. They put together a greenhouse for her while she was out of town with John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

She talked a little bit about the business she is intending to launch once she gets everything set up. It will be an online shop and will cater to things for homes and gardens. Jana is very interested in designing and gardening, so this will be the perfect business venture for her.

Even though Counting On fans and Duggar critics focus heavily on Jana Duggar and her love life, she isn’t giving it that much time. There is happiness for her where she is at in life, and right now, she is enjoying the stage she is in.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.