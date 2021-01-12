Jana Duggar celebrates 31st birthday, remains single as another year passes

Jana Duggar remains the only adult Duggar daughter who isn’t married.

She often makes headlines regarding her relationship status, especially as more of her siblings begin to court and marry off.

The most recent Duggar sibling to announce a courtship was Justin Duggar. He and Claire Spivey became engaged as he celebrated his 18th birthday.

Now, as Jana and her twin, John-David Duggar celebrate their 31st birthday, speculation about her remaining single is going to make the rounds again.

Why is Jana Duggar still single?

There has been a lot of talk about Jana Duggar is still single. In fact, the most recent season of Counting On saw her talking to a hairdresser who asked about whether she had a special man in her life.

Her narrative is always the same. It goes on about finding the right guy and how there have been offers, but no one has been the right fit. Now, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t attempted the courting process to get to know a guy, but nothing has been announced.

The Duggars learned an important lesson about announcing courtships too soon when they revealed Josiah Duggar was involved with Marjorie Jackson back in 2015. Things didn’t last, which led to plenty of questions from the public.

Another big speculation about why Jana Duggar is still single is because of her responsibility to the family. She is the only adult Duggar daughter living in the home. The next daughter in line, Johannah, is only 15. If Jana moves on with her life, who will be there to take care of the household and monitor the younger children?

Jana and Laura’s friendship

Aside from the who would take care of the Duggar house without Jana Duggar part of the equation, there are also the rumors about her relationship with Laura DeMasie to address.

For years, followers have wondered if Laura was more than just Jana’s friend. Neither woman is married or involved with anyone, and at this point in life, some Counting On fans think it is a bit bizarre.

They often travel together and Laura has always been a part of the family functions for the most part. Their BFF status may be just that, but it definitely had people questioning whether that was all it was, especially with the ultra-religious beliefs they hold.

Jana Duggar celebrates her 31st birthday today as a single woman while her twin, John-David Duggar, celebrates as a married man and father of one.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.