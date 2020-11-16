Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey engagement: Here’s everything we know

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivery are engaged.

Just one day after celebrating his 18th birthday, the couple announced the news.

Us Weekly got the exclusive photos and learned the engagement happened while he was in Texas celebrating his birthday with his bride-to-be.

How long have Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey known each other?

The Duggars and the Spiveys have known each other for well over two decades.

Both families have attended the same conferences and have the same social circle, so learning that two of their children were interested in each other wasn’t a huge surprise.

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar have known each other for several years, but their relationship has only been blossoming for a little over a year.

He has spent a lot of time in texas with her, so when he announced his courtship on the most recent season of Counting On, no one was too shocked.

In fact, Justin had been linked to Claire earlier this year. No one could confirm her age for sure, so when it was announced that she was a year older than him, some followers were shocked.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple teased that an announcement was coming. The engagement was heavily speculated, and now, it has been confirmed.

What’s next for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey?

It looks like more of their relationship will play out on an upcoming season of Counting On. Us Weekly confirmed that, though a timeline for when it will happen has yet to be revealed.

Typically, Duggar weddings have happened pretty fast in the past. It wouldn’t be shocking if the couple married before the end of the year, though with the holidays coming up, that may make things more difficult.

With the coronavirus pandemic still happening across the country, it may make things difficult for family and friends to attend the nuptials. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are in California and would have to return home for the event.

They are welcoming a new baby any day, which also complicates matters.

There is also the decision about where the wedding will be. Claire’s home is in Texas, so that is likely where she will want to say her vows.

Justin has been spending a lot of time there, so if they chose to live there following their wedding, it wouldn’t be too shocking either.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are taking the next big step in life together, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.