Counting On’s Jinger Duggar gets pampered ahead of second baby’s arrival

Jinger Duggar is just days away from welcoming a new baby girl into the world.

Counting On fans have been on baby watch, but today isn’t the day.

A pedicure before birth

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself enjoying a pedicure and a selfie with her friend who treated her to the adventure.

The girls went for a spa day ahead of Jinger welcoming her second child. She is due next week, and Counting On viewers are anxiously awaiting the announcement.

Pedicures are a typical thing women do before getting ready to deliver a baby. In an ordinary world, this wouldn’t be a big deal for the reality star, but the country is currently eight months into a pandemic.

Commenters were right there reminding Jinger Duggar about the pandemic.

One said, “I wouldn’t be doing ANY mani /pedi during a pandemic…” and another replied, “Where are your masks.”

To be fair, Jinger was wearing a mask while the service was performed, but the selfie she shared with her friend did not include either woman wearing a mask.

Rainbow baby

Both Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are excited about their upcoming arrival. This little one will be their rainbow baby. Last year, the couple experienced a miscarriage shortly after announcing their big news to the entire Duggar family on a video call.

The tragedy impacted Jinger tremendously and she reached out to Joy-Anna Duggar during her difficult time. Her sister had dealt with a similar situation just six months before. Her mom, Jessa Duggar, and Jana Duggar went to California and spent time with her just a few weeks after the loss as well.

Now, it’s just days before baby girl Vuolo is supposed to arrive, and Counting On fans are on baby watch. Jinger posted a selfie earlier this week of a date night with Jeremy as they soak up the final moments of being parents to one.

It will be interesting to see what the couple chooses to name their baby. When Felicity was born, her name was a shock to followers. Everyone thought she would choose something similar to the names her sisters had, but that wasn’t the case.

Jinger Duggar marches to the beat of her own drum, and that includes all she does. Now that she has enjoyed a pedicure ahead of her labor, things have started to get real.

Counting On is currently on hiatus at TLC.