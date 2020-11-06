Counting On’s Jinger Duggar gushes over Jeremy Vuolo on their fourth wedding anniversary

Jinger Duggar shared a special message for Jeremy Vuolo earlier today for their fourth wedding anniversary.

She tied the knot with him four years ago, and since then, they have been living their best lives. From moving to Texas from her Arkansas home to landing in Los Angeles, Jinger has done so much more than any of her other married sisters.

What did Jinger Duggar say to Jeremy Vuolo?

Sharing a photo from their wedding that showcased her gorgeous train, Jinger Duggar said, in part, “Baby, I couldn’t imagine life without you! You treat me like a queen, keep me laughing, and are always faithful to point me to Christ! I love you more than words could possibly ever describe.”

They have built a beautiful life for themselves. Jinger is due with her second daughter in under two weeks. She and Jeremy already have a daughter, Felicity, who celebrated her second birthday in July. New adventures are coming for the couple, and they are ready.

Their love story is a fan-favorite. Jinger Duggar was set up with Jeremy Vuolo by Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. While Jim Bob Duggar was hard on his future son-in-law, ultimately, the couple wed in 2016.

Getting married opened up Jinger’s rebellious side

Since tying the knot, Jinger Duggar has experienced several new things. From wearing pants to exploring life in California, things have really changed for the Arkansas native.

Jeremy Vuolo has been incredibly supportive of his wife and her choices. When she did some blonde highlights in her hair, he was really sweet to her. Jeremy made her feel like a million bucks, which is something she gushed about in her anniversary post as well.

Things haven’t always been easy for the couple as they face plenty of scrutinies. Jinger has lost partnerships because of her affiliations, which have been making headlines since last year. In the midst of everything last year, she and Jeremy experienced a miscarriage. The couple opened up about it on the most recent season of Counting On.

Celebrating four years of marriage is something special, and Jinger Duggar wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to gush over her husband on social media. There will be a lot of changes over the next few weeks with the arrival of their second child, so for now, they are enjoying being a family of three.

