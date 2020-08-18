Jinger Duggar talks miscarriage on Counting On, Duggar women comfort her after experiencing similar losses

Jinger Duggar’s miscarriage will be front and center on tonight’s Counting On episode.

Last week, she and Jeremy Vuolo shared the news they were expecting with the family during one of their family fun nights. Later that evening, Jinger experienced some uncomfortable symptoms. The couple then learned their baby had no heartbeat and they were experiencing a miscarriage.

How many Duggar women have miscarried their second child?

The baby Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo would have been their second child. While they are expecting another little one later this year after experiencing a miscarriage at the end of 2019, nothing will erase the pain they felt.

Michelle Duggar showed up for Jinger’s surprise birthday party after she experienced the loss of her baby. She and Jim Bob flew to California to be there along with Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, Jana Duggar, and Laura DeMasie.

Michelle also experienced a miscarriage with her second child. She believed it was due to birth control usage (and it is one of the many reasons they preach about not using birth control). They named the baby Caleb, and it happened between Josh Duggar and twins John-David and Jana.

Joy-Anna Duggar also experienced loss with her second pregnancy. She lost her daughter, Annabell Elise, last summer at 20-weeks gestation. The news rocked the Duggar daughter to her core, and the story has played out on Counting On. Now, Joy-Anna is awaiting the arrival of her rainbow baby. She is due any day now.

Jinger Duggar leans on her family

Following the birthday party for Jinger Duggar, she was able to spend time with her sisters and mom before they flew home. Hearing Michelle Duggar share her heart was comforting for the reality star. Her family wasn’t by her side right away after she lost her little one, but they came at the right time.

Also, Joy-Anna Duggar was a huge help to her sister during the experience. She had just gone through a similar experience less than six months prior. Joy-Anna was able to give Jinger comfort in ways no one else could, especially those who had not experienced it.

Now both of the sisters will go on to have new babies this year. Joy-Anna Duggar will be welcoming her daughter any day now, and Jinger Duggar is due in November with another little girl to add to her growing family.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.