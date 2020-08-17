Joy-Anna Duggar says ‘Anytime now, Baby girl’ as she waits for daughter’s arrival

Joy-Anna Duggar is ready for her baby girl to arrive. She shared an updated photo of herself and her family while they were on a walk yesterday.

Her official due date is August 19, which is in just two days. Joy-Anna did confirm she was having a hospital birth but didn’t reveal if she was having a c-section or trying for a VBAC.

Rainbow baby

It is almost time for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth to welcome their rainbow baby. She experienced a devastating loss at around 20 weeks pregnant last summer with her first daughter. The couple named her Annabell Elise and she was buried on Austin’s family property.

In her latest Instagram post, Joy-Anna shared that she is ready for her little one to arrive. She has dropped drastically in the last couple of weeks as her due date approaches. Despite this pregnancy rather smooth for the reality star, she has still had concerns after what happened last year.

Baby Forsyth will be the second Duggar grandchild born this year. Grace Duggar was born to John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett back in January. In just a few days, Joy-Anna Duggar should officially be a mom of two little ones.

Will Joy-Anna Duggar’s birth be featured on Counting On?

There is no confirmation on whether Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will have their daughter’s birth featured on Counting On. This is the first season they have stepped back from the spotlight.

Derick Dillard confirmed the two had quit filming, but neither Joy-Anna nor Austin ever officially talked about it themselves. They have appeared on and off this season, though there are still a few more episodes left to air.

Gideon’s birth was shown and talked about for the show, so it is likely Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth would allow it for their daughter as well. They have held all the cards when it came to announcing the pregnancy and all of the updates surrounding their baby girl.

In just a few days, Joy-Anna and Austin will be parents of two little ones. She has been heavily anticipating welcoming her baby girl and the countdown is officially on. Joy-Anna is ready for the next step in her life and Counting On fans can’t wait to watch her flourish.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.