Joy-Anna Duggar reveals her birth plan, shares thoughts about upcoming arrival of baby girl

Joy-Anna Duggar is gearing up for the birth of her baby girl. She is due in just a little under a month and everything is beginning to feel real.

August is officially the month when Joy-Anna will welcome her rainbow baby. Last summer, she lost her daughter, Annabell Elise at just 20-weeks gestation. There is a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Packing a hospital bag

In a new video Joy-Anna Duggar just released on YouTube, she is talking about packing a hospital bag. This is a big deal for a Duggar woman since many of them are taught that birthing at home is the way to do things.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

When Joy-Anna had Gideon, she had attempted having a home birth. They realized he was breech and with that, the mid-wife had them go to the hospital for a c-section. This is likely why she will be giving birth at the hospital instead of attempting another birth at home.

Everything is new for her, including the lists of what to pack. As she navigates through the process, she narrates everything she does. With a baby girl on the way, there are more things to consider as far as outfits go for pictures and other special moments.

The reality that Joy-Anna Duggar is about to welcome a baby has finally hit her. While packing the hospital bag for her baby girl and herself, she talked about it being real. Joy-Anna decided to use the same bag she had with Gideon, though there were loads of pink clothes in there this time around.

Read More Jana Duggar calls Jim Bob her hero as the father and daughter duo wear matching jackets

What are Joy-Anna Duggar’s plans?

Having a hospital birth is at the top of Joy-Anna’s list right now. Gideon was a big baby, weighing in over 10 pounds, and ended in a c-section.

She packed nursing pads and nursing bras as she intends to nurse her baby girl. Comfortable pajamas were a must and they allow for ease when it is time to feed the little one. There was some debate about diapers because Joy-Anna had a package of newborn diapers, but she worried they may not fit.

In just a few weeks, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will be a family of four. They have not released what they plan to name their little girl. Joy-Anna did talk about receiving chiropractic care over the last few weeks to prepare for birth but did not mention how much her daughter is estimated to weigh.

A lot of changes are coming for the Forsyths and Joy-Anna Duggar is excited to meet her baby girl.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.