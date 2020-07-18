Joy-Anna Duggar gets Instagram handle changed — What happened?

Joy-Anna Duggar finally has her own Instagram handle. The Counting On star revealed earlier this year she had put in for a handle change after Austin Forsyth opened his account.

She joins a growing list of her sisters who have their own social media accounts. The sisters-in-law all share an account with their Duggar husband except Anna Duggar. She has extenuating circumstances, though, so that’s not surprising.

Why did Joy-Anna Duggar get her own Instagram account?

It was speculated early on that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were branching out from the Duggar family. His solo account popped up and got Counting On fans wondering what was going on.

Immediately, Joy-Anna confirmed she was asking for a handle change on the “austinandjoyforsyth” account. It has been a few months since it was discussed, and now, she has her brand new handle. Currently, she is going by “joy4site” to match Austin’s “austin4site” account.

Derick Dillard confirmed that Joy-Anna and Austin quit filming Counting On recently. This was expected based on them being excluded from the promo photos. Joy-Anna has been working on getting YouTube going and even shared her pregnancy news on her channel instead of on the show or with a big-name magazine.

What is Joy-Anna Duggar up now?

In a few weeks, Joy-Anna Duggar will be welcoming her second child. She is having a little girl. This is a big deal because last summer, she lost her baby girl, Annabell Elise, at 20-weeks gestation. Joy-Anna opened up about her loss on the current season of Counting On, including showing viewers where her daughter was laid to rest.

There was a shower for Joy-Anna a few days ago and Jill Duggar was there to support her little sister. August is officially when she is due, though she could have the baby any time now. This will be the second Duggar granddaughter born in 2020.

Also, Joy-Anna Duggar has been working to grow her YouTube channel. Several of the Duggar women have moved to social media platforms to monetize their content. So far, only Joy-Anna and Jill have stopped filming Counting On, but there is speculation that Jinger Duggar may not be too far behind.

The next couple of weeks will be busy for Joy-Anna as she gears up to bring another baby into this world. Her family of three will become a family of four, taking some getting used to in the early days. With her own Instagram handle, Joy-Anna Duggar is free to share whatever she wants.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.