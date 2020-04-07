Joy-Anna Duggar is trying to get her Instagram handle changed

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth used to share an Instagram account. Recently, he got his own, and now Joy-Anna is using the account with both of their names in the handle.

There was some confusion when Austin Forsyth’s account popped up. Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband have shared an account since they joined social media. Seeing them follow suit with her sisters and their husbands has made Counting On fans happy.

Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she is working on changing her handle

On the most recent Instagram post that Joy-Anna Duggar shared, a fan asked if she was going to change the handle to reflect that the account was solely run by her. She responded and revealed she was working on getting that taken care of.

It is unknown how long it will take for Joy-Anna Duggar to get the Instagram issue sorted out. Their account was verified, which likely means it will take some time for the social media platform to take care of switching the handle into Joy’s name.

Austin Forsyth made himself an account several weeks ago. When it popped up, some Counting On fans questioned the authenticity of the account. There have been several imposter accounts over the years, so this was suspicious. Eventually, it was confirmed that Austin was running the account himself.

Why did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth get separate accounts?

There hasn’t been an exact reason given for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth splitting accounts. The @austinandjoyforsyth account was the one they used when they joined the social media platform. It houses memories for the couple, both happy and sad.

For now, Joy-Anna Duggar is continuing to use the handle she created with her husband while he has moved on to using the account he set up not long ago. This is the same setup her married sisters use as well. The Duggar girls all have their accounts, and their husbands have separate ones.

As Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth embark on a new journey this summer, Counting On fans are hoping there will be double photos shared among the accounts. The couple is expecting a little girl in August. That will make baby number two for Joy and Austin, and she will be their rainbow after the storm.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.