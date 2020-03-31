Joy-Anna Duggar separates Instagram account from Austin Forsyth, following in footsteps of her sisters?

Joy-Anna Duggar is basking in pregnancy bliss. She and Austin Forsyth announced they were expecting again following a devastating miscarriage last June.

She has been sharing updates on her Instagram account while he has been using his account to repost and share other photos. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared an Instagram account for a very long time, but now, they have apparently separated with regard to their social media.

Why did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth get separate accounts?

A while back, Duggar fans scoped out an account they believed belonged to Austin Forsyth. It was followed by the original account from the couple as well as a few other people who were important to the couple.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have used the handle “austinandjoyforsyth” since they were married. Recently, “austin4site” popped up and fans became suspicious. As it turns out, the latter account is legit as the couple decided to command their own accounts on the social media platform.

The original account lists the owner as Joy Forsyth and the new account lists the owner as Austin Forsyth. They have shared different photos and they have reposted the same photos, but each person has control over separate accounts now.

Seeing Joy-Anna Duggar have her own account instead of a married one belonging to both has fans wondering if she will begin to follow in her sisters’ footsteps. All the married sisters have their own handle that is separate from their husband’s.

What is next for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth?

Ever since the two announced they are expecting, the couple has looked forward to a lot of new experiences. Joy-Anna Duggar already posted a new baby update and will likely continue along this path until her little girl arrives later this year.

Instead of announcing their big news in a magazine article or mentioning it on Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed their pregnancy on YouTube.

Some followers think that is the way the family is moving, especially when they can make their own money from the ads on the social media platform.

A lot has changed for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth over the last year with separating their social media just the latest in a long list. The couple has so much to look forward to in life, especially so with the arrival of their baby girl in a few months.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC this fall.