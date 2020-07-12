Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s exit from Counting On confirmed by Derick Dillard

Derick Dillard is spilling the tea about Counting On once again. The former reality star has been enlightening followers for the better part of six months.

There was some confusion when the Counting On promo photo did not feature Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. Now, Dillard is confirming what some had speculated for weeks.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth quit filming Counting On

As it turns out, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth have reportedly quit filming the hit reality series. Derick Dillard confirmed that in an Instagram comment when he showed up on the TLC post about Counting On just a few days ago.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Speculation had been rife that Joy-Anna and Austin were going their own way. She released a YouTube video confirming her heavily-speculated pregnancy earlier this year. Typically, the Duggar children are expected to make their announcements in conjunction with a new season.

A lot of information has been brought to light because of Derick Dillard and confirming that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth quit filming the show is just the tip of the iceberg.

He and Jill Duggar have been ousted from the family following their exit from the show, but it appears that her sister has not. Both Austin and Joy were a part of the family game night zoom meeting while Derick and Jill were not.

Why did Joy-Anna Duggar quit Counting On?

The reason behind Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth quitting filming is unclear. They will be a part of the current season on a minimal level but were not a part of the promo shoot. Derick Dillard did not go into specifics of why they opted out of the show, he just revealed that they had cut ties.

Read More Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo slammed for feeding Felicity ribs

So much has happened for Joy-Anna over the last year. She lost her baby girl at just 20 weeks into her pregnancy, just weeks after Grandma Mary Duggar passed. All of that coupled with several new baby girls born into the family in the following months may have been a lot for the young mom and wife.

For now, confirmation of Joy-Anna Duggar quitting Counting On is all fans have. Derick Dillard has been dropping bits and pieces of information since last December.

There has been some talk about a tell-all book, which would be heavily sought after if it went to a publisher. The inside information on the family could answer a lot of questions, but whether Derick will make good on his threats remains to be seen.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.