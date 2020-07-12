Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard bashes Counting On and Jim Bob Duggar

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, is bashing Counting On and Jim Bob Duggar. He is hurling accusations about both as the couple’s estrangement from her famous family grows.

Season 11 of Counting On premiered this week. Derick is now making headlines for several comments he made in the section of TLC’s post to promote the reality TV show.

There is no love lost between Derick and the Duggar family. Jill is even cutting ties with her family, as she and Derick begin to live life on their terms.

Counting On truth bombs

Jill left the family spin-off show in 2017 after TLC fired her husband. Although Derick hadn’t appeared on the show for months, he was let go after tweeting offensive comments about Jazz Jennings’ transition.

Derick had made it known that he had Jill were not happy with their experience on the show before they let him go. Now he is making more claims against Jim Bob and TLC.

First, Derick declared Counting On is nothing close to reality. Jill’s husband said he might even start live streaming during episodes to let fans know what is real.

One fan accused Derick of talking smack because he still mad he was fired. Derick claims that is not the case. He insists the couple was “begged” to return but declined because of what they knew about Counting On and the family.

No love for Jim Bob

Derick is not a fan of his famous father-in-law. One user asked why the show still featured Jim Bob so much, and Derick bashed the Duggar patriarch in his response.

“The show is still under Jim Bob’s control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film,” Derick responded.

Since more Duggar kids have gotten married, Derick claims Jim Bob didn’t need to rely on Jill and Derick anymore for Counting On to succeed. He said it is the only reason they were allowed to leave.

Derick has hopes other Duggar family members will have the courage to stand up to Jim Bob and leave the show. He has, in the past, declared it not suitable for anyone.

Jill Duggar Dillard is showing support for her husband, Derick Dillard, as he continues to lash out at Jim Bob Duggar and Counting On.

She called him her favorite person after Derick spilled more details about the reality TV, including how he and Jill were left off a family Zoom call because it was filmed for TLC.

The Duggar family drama is never-ending. Derick has drawn a line in the sand, and Jill has his back.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.