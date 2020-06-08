Derick Dillard speaks out about Duggar family rift, calls it ‘difficult’

Derick Dillard revealed it is difficult to have a relationship with Jill Duggar’s siblings because of the rift with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In recent months, the strained relationship has been thrust into the public spotlight.

The former Counting On stars revealed that they didn’t get fired from the show. Instead, they chose to walk away on their own. Living their own lives hasn’t been easy, but Derick and Jill have begun to make decisions for themselves and revealed they are no longer a part of the Institute of Basic Life Principles church.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have ‘difficult’ relationship with Duggar family

In an interview with The Sun, Derick Dillard spoke out about the rift with the Duggar family and how it is affecting his relationship with Jill Duggar. He said, “Our story is difficult, but it is not unique.”

Last year, Derick revealed that he and Jill needed permission to be at the Duggar compound if Jim Bob Duggar was not pregnant. This came up because Jill had to get ahold of her parents when Jessa Duggar unexpectedly went into labor weeks early and everyone else was out of town.

It was also noticeable that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were not around the Duggar family during the holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas both came and went without any interaction between the two families.

Derick’s book

There have been reports that Jim Bob Duggar is already in contact with lawyers about a book in the works. Derick Dillard wants to tell his story, and while it will focus on the journey he and Jill Duggar are taking, it isn’t going to be without any of the other Duggars in it.

He said, “Although the book will be inspired by our own journey, the goal is for it to be relatable, in that it will examine themes that have haunted people for ages.” With all of the inside knowledge of what goes on in the Duggar family, it is believed that Jim Bob is worried.

Jill Duggar has reportedly tried to remain neutral in the situation, but she sticks by her husband’s side. She has grown much closer to cousin Amy Duggar King, who has appeared on 19 Kids and Counting in the past. She was reportedly banned from hanging out with her cousins because of her more worldly outlook on life.

As the weeks pass, more and more information about the rift between Derick Dillard and the Duggars is revealed. Jill Duggar is sticking by her husband and has made strides to move forward, despite how she was raised.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.