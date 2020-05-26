Amy Duggar King remembers Grandma Mary Duggar on her birthday

Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar, are remembering Grandma Mary Duggar on what would have been her 79th birthday. This is the first birthday since the matriarch passed away last June.

It is no secret that Amy misses her grandmother-she’s talked a lot about how how important Grandma Mary was to her and the two appeared on TLC together often.

Grandma Mary Duggar was a huge part of the Duggar franchise

During the early years of the Duggar dynasty, Grandma Mary Duggar was frequently filmed for the show. She was very involved with the older children, especially when they needed a babysitter or an extra set of hands.

The relationship between Amy Duggar King and Grandma Mary Duggar was a special one. The two were often featured on 19 Kids and Counting, especially in episodes focusing on Amy’s music career.

Deanna Duggar is Mary’s daughter, Amy’s mom and Jim Bob Duggar’s sister. Deanna raised Amy as a single mom with the help of Grandma Mary. The family was very close, and Amy has struggled since her grandmother’s death.

Amy attended the memorial for her grandmother last year but chose not to be filmed, as she wanted to mourn in private.

What happened to Grandma Mary Duggar?

Last June, Grandma Mary Duggar tragically drowned in her pool. It is unclear how the accident happened, but Deanna Duggar was the one who found Mary.

The family announced Mary’s passing late on June 9 of last year. Grandma Mary had attended church with the rest of the Duggars earlier in the day, so her passing came as a shock to the family.

While Mary’s son Jim Bob Duggar wanted to film as much as possible in the aftermath of his mother’s death, only a small part of it was shown publicly on Counting On.

Unfortunately, Grandma Mary died a few months before Amy welcomed her son. She had known that the baby boy was on the way, but baby Daxton wasn’t born until after she had already passed.

Today, Amy and Deanna are celebrating what would have been Grandma Mary Duggar’s 79th birthday. It isn’t the same as having her, but they did their best to remember her with Cracker Barrel, strawberry shortcake, and shopping- her favorite things.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.